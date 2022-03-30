Head to Head Survey: Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atkore and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42% Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atkore and Fluence Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.59 $587.86 million $14.80 7.02 Fluence Energy $680.77 million 3.50 -$162.00 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Fluence Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atkore and Fluence Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67 Fluence Energy 1 4 12 0 2.65

Atkore presently has a consensus price target of $127.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.82%. Fluence Energy has a consensus price target of $39.14, indicating a potential upside of 181.40%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Atkore.

Summary

Atkore beats Fluence Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

