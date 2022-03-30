HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Short Interest Update

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock remained flat at $$15.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

HHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

