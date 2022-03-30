Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.