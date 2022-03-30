Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PEAK opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.
PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
