Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 5,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,326,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

HLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 505,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.