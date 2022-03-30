Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target Cut to €70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from €76.00 ($83.52) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

HENKY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. 61,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

