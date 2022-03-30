Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.06

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.06 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 953874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
