Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $247,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,640,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,738,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

