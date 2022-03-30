Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 168.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,105,000.

Shares of CALF stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 118,925 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

