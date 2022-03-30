Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 1,665 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $161,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 332,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.00%.

BSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

About Black Stone Minerals (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.