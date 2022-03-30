Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading 2.6% Higher

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.44. 8,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 14,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC purchased a new stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF ( NYSEARCA:HOMZ Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Hoya Capital Housing ETF comprises 37.0% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned 2.03% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

