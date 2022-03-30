HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.15 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.31 billion. HP reported sales of $15.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $66.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.76 billion to $66.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $66.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.83 billion to $67.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HP by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after acquiring an additional 954,717 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in HP by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 117,361 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 180,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in HP by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 155,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,121,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904,213. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

