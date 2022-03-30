HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,269 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in HP by 117.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HP by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after purchasing an additional 954,717 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in HP by 179.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 117,361 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in HP by 101.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

