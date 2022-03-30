H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) will report $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,098,000 after acquiring an additional 262,017 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,897 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,433,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,170. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

