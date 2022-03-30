Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading Up 0.2%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.55. 8,730 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 5,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Humankind US Stock ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

