Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.55. 7,970,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,667,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.35. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

