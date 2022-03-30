Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 85.5% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 153,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,100. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.66 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.56 and its 200-day moving average is $205.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $191.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

