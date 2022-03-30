Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes $354,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.90. The company had a trading volume of 46,250,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,199,133. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.98 and its 200-day moving average is $258.99.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

