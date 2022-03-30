Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,153. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.99 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.