Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,805,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Ball by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 263,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,379,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ball by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.49. 1,251,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,548. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.