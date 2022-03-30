Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Buyback $2.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

NYSE HUN opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

