Hush (HUSH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $998.00

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $998.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.26 or 0.00407602 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00093149 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00106886 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.