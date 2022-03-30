Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.14

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $48,915.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.96 or 0.07198953 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,207.47 or 0.99896561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046891 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.