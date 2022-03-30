Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $1.04

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.08. Ideanomics shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 55,325 shares changing hands.

IDEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $549.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor acquired 62,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ideanomics by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ideanomics by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.