Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Update

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDKOY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. operates in petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

