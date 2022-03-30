II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Sells $446,400.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IIVI traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,028. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in II-VI in the third quarter worth $303,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the third quarter worth $415,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the third quarter worth $4,576,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

About II-VI (Get Rating)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

