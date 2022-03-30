Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.46). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman bought 6,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $69,201.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 155,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,946. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

