Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of IBA opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

