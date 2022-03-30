Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Trading Down 0.9%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.79. 4,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 6,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPOAF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias Peñoles (IPOAF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.