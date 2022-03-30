Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Trading Down 0.9%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.79. 4,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 6,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPOAF)

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

