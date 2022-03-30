Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,700 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 836,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 166.3 days.

OTCMKTS:IPOAF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325. Industrias Peñoles has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

