Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.77

Shares of Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $4.34. Information Analysis shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 215,000 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 3.25.
Information Analysis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAIC)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Information Analysis (IAIC)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.