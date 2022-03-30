Insider Selling: BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Insider Sells 14,600 Shares of Stock

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET – Get Rating) insider Swantje Conrad sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.18), for a total transaction of £68,912 ($90,269.85).

LON BPET traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 463 ($6.06). The stock had a trading volume of 101,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55. BMO Private Equity Trust has a one year low of GBX 342.50 ($4.49) and a one year high of GBX 520 ($6.81). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 471.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 471.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $5.27. BMO Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

