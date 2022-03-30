Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00.

EXPE traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $192.17. 2,039,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,930. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day moving average is $176.67. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $340,250,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

