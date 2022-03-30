Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.10. 484,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,734. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average of $96.19.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 25.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,655,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 10.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

