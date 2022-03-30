Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.75 to C$5.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Integra Resources traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.77, with a volume of 36530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.25.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

In other Integra Resources news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.

The stock has a market cap of C$108.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.07.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.