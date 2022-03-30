Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of IPCIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

