International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 66,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,053.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 49,838 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 204,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

