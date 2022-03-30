Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Up 7.1%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $83.88. Approximately 4,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 904,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth $358,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 25.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

