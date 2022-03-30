Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.26

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 2396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.04.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
