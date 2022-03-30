Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.26

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 2396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 69.8% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

