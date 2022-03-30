Investors Buy High Volume of Lithium Americas Call Options (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 23,301 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 125% compared to the average daily volume of 10,337 call options.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. 17,289,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,683. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

