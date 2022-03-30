Investors Buy Large Volume of Adagio Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,611 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 601% compared to the average daily volume of 943 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADGI traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,330. Adagio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.16.

ADGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

