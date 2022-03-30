IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.86

Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.86 and last traded at $55.86, with a volume of 4172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRMD. StockNews.com lowered IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $592.83 million, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $965,457.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $485,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,664 shares of company stock worth $6,669,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in IRadimed by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IRadimed by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

