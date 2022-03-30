iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 696,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of IUSV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 525,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $68.73 and a one year high of $78.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.
