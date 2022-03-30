iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 696,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 525,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $68.73 and a one year high of $78.18.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.