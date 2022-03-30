iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.52 and last traded at $122.19. 11,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 19,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 127.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 141,692 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

