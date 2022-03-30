iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 516,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 29,086,220 shares.The stock last traded at $211.28 and had previously closed at $211.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

