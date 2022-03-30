Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

