IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,900 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 777,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 577,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IZEA Worldwide stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,859,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,669. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.71. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

