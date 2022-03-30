Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.800 EPS.

NYSE JBL traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,051. Jabil has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,430 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

