Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,553,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,757,000 after purchasing an additional 67,780 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vertiv by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vertiv by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,330,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,790. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

In other Vertiv news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

