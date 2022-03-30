Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.64. 183,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,092,768. The company has a market cap of $412.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.