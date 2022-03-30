Janney Capital Management LLC Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

PEP traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $167.22. The stock had a trading volume of 59,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,431. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.11 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average of $164.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $231.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

